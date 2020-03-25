One day last week Paul White of Murray Harbour offered, through his Facebook page, to bake bread for anyone not able to get any due to social distancing or limited supply at bakeries.
Not 24 hours later he had orders for 49 loaves of bread (multi-grain, white and raisin), two pies, a pan of squares and biscuits.
Mr White, who is also the village’s mayor, removed the post in short order but not because he wasn’t prepare to hold true to his offer but he hadn’t figured in the logistics of deliveries and payment.
Well reputed for his culinary skills, Mr White admitted he already had orders for the following week and was prepared to spend the hours required to make it happen.
Starting at 6 am on Thursday, by the time the clock struck 2 pm he had all the orders for white bread completed and bagged and the remaining batches were rising in the pans.
“It might be something I can do every week,” he said. “I’ll take it week by week. I love baking.”
The oven Mr White uses can bake 10 loaves of bread at a time and he noted he has sourced ingredients so that won’t be a factor.
“It might be a bit tedious to deliver since people can’t be close to one another but I’ll do what I can,” he said.
He has recruited help from his wife Faye in the delivery process.
Mr White can usually be found in the kitchen at local functions and he also caters a variety of events.
