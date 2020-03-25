As of March 18 adjustments were made to court proceeding in all courthouses in PEI due to the precautions laid out to mitigate the effect of COVID-19. Georgetown Provincial Court is closed for the foreseeable future.
Public access to other courthouses on PEI is limited.
Individuals who have questions about court appearances or matters should first contact their legal counsel. If individuals do not have legal counsel, or if further information is required, they should contact Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal at 902-368-6024 or Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island at 902-368-6023.
Given the move to essential services, effective immediately, non-essential matters, including previously scheduled case management conference calls, pre-motion conferences, settlement conferences, pre-trial conferences and trials (including Small Claims trials) have all been adjourned.
Urgent or emergency matters will continue to be heard, in a manner and forum determined by the court.
For individuals who are looking to pay a fine it can be done over the phone via credit card or mail in cheques to the Charlottetown Courthouse. The contact number for the Charlottetown Courthouse is 902-368-6693.
