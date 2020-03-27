Two new cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed on PEI Friday with four announced the day before.
The total number of cases in PEI is now 11.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison said all cases of the virus are related to international travel and each patient took proper precautions by self-isolating when they arrived home.
Two of the individuals are from Queens County and the other four are from Prince County. Four are male and between the ages of 55 and 70. The newest two cases are a femal in her twenties and another female in her fifties. All cases are unrelated.
Dr Morrison expects the number of cases and severity to increase, but the process of contact tracing for each will be maintained.
As new cases of the virus are confirmed, Public Health Nursing staff will contact the individual to inform them of the test result and begin tracing down anyone they have had contact with.
“This is where the real work starts with so many new cases,” Dr Morrison said.
She said staff from Public Health Nursing serve a vital role at this time as they are the ones who perform the contact tracing.
When an individual comes in close contact with anyone who has tested positive and displays symptoms of the virus, they will be tested.
The process of contact tracing for COVID-19 on PEI has not be overly exhaustive yet.
Dr Morrison said the time can vary greatly from someone who self-isolated after returning from international travel compared to a situation in Newfoundland and Labrador where a patient attended a funeral while they had the virus. The individual was found to be the root cause of numerous confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“That is where the contact tracing is more challenging,” she said.
None of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 on PEI have been hospitalized.
As of Thursday morning the province performed 556 tests with 339 having negative results. The province is still waiting on 212 test results from the National Microbiology Lab in Manitoba.
PEI has one case of the COVID-19 virus that has fully recovered.
