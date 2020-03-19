Mobile testing and drive-through testing for COVID-19 could be coming in the next few days, according to PEI’s Chief Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison.
Dr Morrison confirmed today that discussions about Islanders who are unable to go to testing facilities for the coronavirus in Summerside and Charlottetown were continuing.
“We are actually exploring, and should be able to have details in the next day or two about drive-through testing and also community paramedics being able to go to do testing at someone’s home if they cannot get out to have the testing done,” Dr Morrison said.
Dr Morrison also announced a second confirmed case of the coronavirus in PEI.
The individual is a man in his 50s who travelled to the United Kingdom. Upon arriving at Charlottetown Airport, he immediately went home and self-quarantined.
A few days later he began to display symptoms and was tested for the virus on March 16. Results were confirmed Wednesday evening by the National Microbiology Lab in Manitoba.
Dr Morrison said the patient was made aware of his test results coming back positive and he continues to experience mild symptoms.
The two testing facilities on PEI have completed 213 tests so far. As of today, 122 tests have come back negative and two were positive.
A self-assessment tool will also be launched on the province’s website Thursday to help alleviate phone calls to 8-1-1.
