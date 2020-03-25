Testing for COVID19 has ramped up in PEI over the last couple of days with 416 tests so far and more completed by Tuesday morning.
Tests for the virus are still sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Manitoba for analysis. Once testing can be done in province the turn around time for receiving results will be much faster said PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Heather Morrison at a news conference on Tuesday.
Health care workers with any symptoms are being screened for testing regardless of whether they have travelled or not.
“They are a priority to make sure they do not have COVID19 because they would not want to inadvertently transmit COVID19 to their vulnerable patients,” she added.
As more and more Islanders have been returning home from out of province work and vacation over the last week, Dr Morrison explained in more detail how self isolation needs to work from the entire family’s perspective.
“When you are self isolating and maybe you have come back from a trip, but your family wasn’t with you then you are required to self isolate within the home.
“That means you use a separate bedroom you don’t use the same utensils and you are able to be very separate in the house.”
When those conditions are not possible, whether there are small children around or the house is too small , then it is the whole family who has to practise self isolation.
Information on what all Islanders can do to help stop the spread of COVID19 has been communicated over and over in many ways, but Dr Morrison says emphasizing the importance of that message is paramount.
She further explained flattening the curve and how it relates directly to the actions of all citizens.
“It is doing social distancing and self isolation that it will help us flatten the curve,” she said.
“When you have an outbreak of an infectious disease, in this case a pandemic, it goes in terms of a peak of intensity and then it comes down.
“The height of the curve represents the maximum number of cases from that infection and that number could be well above what our health care system is able to cope with if we do not try to flatten that curve.”
COVID19 is a relatively new virus, but with over 300,000 case there is ample evidence to support the 14 day isolation period.
“What they know about this virus is after you’ve been exposed the typical onset of symptoms would be two days up to 12.8 days,” Dr Morrison said.
Even so more is being learned all the time including the possibility of immunity after infection.
“It is early months but there may be immunity for those who have had the virus for a period of time, but research is ongoing as to how long that immunity will last,” Dr Morrison said.
