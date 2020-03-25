Dr Heather Morrison confirms there are two new cases of the COVID-19 virus in PEI bring the total number to five.
Dr Morrison made the announcement during a press conference in Charlottetown Wednesday evening (March 25).
The two cases are males in their 30s, both from Queens County and are at home experiencing mild symptoms. Both cases are travel related but that holds little for Dr Morrison.
“I’m not sure anything can reassure me during these days and weeks,” she said.
Dr Morrison is pleased the five cases to date have self-isolated after travelling.
“It means people are following the direction and it reinforces why people need to self-isolate,” she said.
One male returned from travelling in the Dominican Republic on March 19 and was tested on March 23. The other male returned home from travelling in the United States on March 18 and was tested on March 19.
Both cases travelled by plane but flew into Charlottetown Airport.
The process of contact tracing for both individuals has begun. Anyone who has come into close contact with a COVID-19 patient and displays symptoms of the virus will be tested. Dr Morrison said this is a “consistent procedure across the country.”
To date PEI has completed 539 tests with five coming back positive. Of those tests, 326 have come back negative and 208 tests are pending with the National Microbiology Lab.
Dr Morrison said earlier the province is working towards analyzing its own tests on PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.