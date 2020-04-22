Years ago I heard a funny story about a farmer whose name was Jacob. He had a mule named Caesar that fell into an abandoned well 50 feet deep. Jacob really loved this old mule. But when he surveyed the situation, he realized there was no way to rescue old Caesar.
The well was very narrow and Caesar was crammed at the bottom. The mule had not moved or made a sound. Jacob figured Caesar died in the fall, so he decided to fill up the well with dirt.
Jacob called some friends to help shovel dirt down the well. The first shovel load of dirt woke up Caesar, who’d been knocked out. When the mule felt the next load of dirt hit his back, he realized what was going on. But instead of letting himself be buried, Caesar shook it off. Every time a load of dirt hit his back, he’d shake his body, tossing the dirt to his hooves. Then he’d step out of it, he kept it up, Shake and step, shake and step.
After nearly an hour of shovelling dirt, farmer Jacob and his helpers were stunned to see Caesar’s ears appear at the well. They realized the mule was not dead. So they kept shovelling until the old mule stepped out of the well and walked to freedom. They came to bury Caesar but they raised him instead.
Friends when you feel the dirt of life hit your back, when life treats you unfairly or when you go through disappointments, don’t let it bury you, shake it off and step up. They came to bury him, instead they raised him.
We all know how this pandemic has changed our world. The PEI government announced a new fund to help those in the agriculture sector negatively affected by the pandemic. Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson announced a $750,000 COVID strategy fund. This is also supported by the Canadian Agriculture Partnership to help commodity groups and small processors through the pandemic.
“In a lot of ways, farming has built PEI,” Mr Thompson said.
Who has been feeding the world? Yes, our local farmer. I was raised on a farm and know how to milk a cow by hand. We had to do our chores (feed the farm animals) before school and then first thing when we got home. Farmers have been asked to cut their milk quota. How do you tell a cow not to give too much milk today? We all know what will happen to the excess milk and the farmers will be expected to absorb these losses.
We must know it is God who makes the seed grow. Luke 8:4 tells the story of the farmer and the seed. The seed is the gospel (Good News). Some seed fell on stony ground, the birds got some, others were choked by weeds and thorns (choked by life’s worries), still others fell on good soil - meaning those who ask Jesus to forgive their sins and become Lord and Saviour of their lives.
Friends the world wants to bury you, God wants to save you.
Dave London,
Murray River
