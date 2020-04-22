I’ve been pretty anxious for the weather to turn much nicer. When it does, I’ll spend as much time as I can in my ‘happy place’, which in my case, is our upper back deck. I love it out there. I’ve been known to spend hours with a beverage and perhaps the odd cigar, taking in what Mother Nature has to offer. Getting to that ‘happy place’ however, has been a bit of a challenge.
First, after last season, our patio furniture was garbage. In the fall, I threw it all in the back of my truck and took it to the dump. Now, here I am, in a pandemic, with no patio furniture. After a week, I arranged to pick up our desired set at Canadian Tire. It’s a six piece set. Two chairs, one loves seat, two ottomans and a table. It came in one box. One box! The box weighs 212 pounds. Some assembly required. It’s still in the back of my truck. Why?
Besides the obvious fact I don’t have access to the two guys who actually put the box in my truck, I now have to unload it piece by piece. So while contemplating that move, I decided this was a good time to power wash the deck. I bought a power washer a few years back. Got the one with 1700 PSI, because, well, that was the most ‘psi’ you could get. Go big, or go home.
Our place has two decks. We live in a back split meaning you come off the street to the main level and out the basement to the back yard. My ‘happy place’ is the 320 square foot deck off the main floor kitchen.
Problem number two. I forgot just how challenging power washing can be. It’s not a case of just turning on the machine and letting the spray remove the dirt. You actually have to have the nozzle quite close to the wood for optimum effectiveness. That means you’re blasting 1700 PSI of water, through a tiny nozzle, roughly two inches off the deck. Your main goal is to leave the wood attached to the deck. That means you’re doing 320 square feet of deck in tiny rows about one to two inches wide. That’s a three to four hour job once you throw in the railings and time off for hand cramps.
But, I got it done. The deck looked awesome, however, I knew some of the dirt would fall through the cracks to our bottom deck. When we purchased the house, the lower level had a lovely huge wraparound deck and the upper deck totally covers part of the bottom one. So, I went downstairs and discovered ALL the dirt from the upper deck was now on part of the bottom deck. No problem, well, actually problem number three.
Next day I went out with the power washer and started to spray the dirt away. Just for fun, I power washed a teeny tiny piece of the bottom deck, just to see what it would look like. It looked fantastic! It clearly hadn’t been done in the 20 years since it was installed. Testing that teeny tiny piece proved to be a huge mistake. Long story short, the bottom deck is 835 square feet and three days later it was done. For those keeping score, that’s 1155 square feet of deck, done in two inch lines, over four days. I’ve lived in condos that were smaller.
Yet, I’m still trying to get ‘happy’ about that box in the back of the truck.
