The following information was taken from The Grand Lodge of Prince Edward Island website at https://peifreemasonry.com/saint-andrews-lodge-no-13-auction-for-sick-children/
In 1944 Saint Andrew’s Lodge No. 13 was approached by the Rotary Club of Charlottetown to hold an auction in their area to raise funds for crippled children. This was around the time of the polio epidemic on PEI.
In October 1944 the following committee was appointed: W Bro R.K. Clements. W Bro George MacDonald and W Bro Ewart Keeping. In December of that year the first auction was held at the old Yeo’s Theatre in Montague raising a sum of $580.
In the first 14 years, the auction raised over $16,000. W Bro Clements remained chairman of that committee until he resigned in 1959 and was replaced by VW Bro Charles (Buster) Dutney.
In 1983 the name was changed from the Crippled Children’s Auction to Crippled Children and Handicapped Auction.
Previous to this year, funds were forwarded to the Rotary Club, however from here on the Lodge maintained the fund and distributed the funds as needed.
Later it became know as the Auction for Sick Children as it is know today.
In the past 20 years receipts have averaged $10,000 per year. It would be safe to say that in its first 68 years the auction raised more than $350,000.
Each fall donations of goods, including items donated by businesses and gift certificates and produce such as apples, potatoes, carrots etc and monies are collected to be auctioned off.
Following the closing of the Yeo’s Theatre, the auction moved to the Legion (the old Memorial School site) and after its closure it was moved to Kaylee Hall.
