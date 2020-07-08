Located in the main building, this is ideal for the single traveller or a couple (sleeps 2 maximum).
Low Season: May 8th - June 18th, 2020 & September 21st - October 18th, 2020
Per night - $150.00 + taxes
High Season: June 19th - September 20th, 2019
Per night - $180.00 + taxes
Room Highlights:
- Queen size bed
- Egyptian cotton sheets
- Hypo-allergenic pillows
- 3 piece bathroom (shower, sink, toilet)
- Gilchrist & Soames toiletries
- 3-Speed remote controlled ceiling fan with light
- Mini-fridge
- Microwave oven
- Private entrance from yard… you can be as inclusive or isolated as you choose.
- Private balcony with amazing views of the Northumberland Strait
