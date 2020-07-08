Located in the main building, this is two level, two bedroom suite with living area.
Low Season: May 8th - June 18th, 2020 & September 21st - October 18th, 2020
Per night - $220.00 + taxes - based on occupancy of 4
High Season: June 19th - September 20th, 2019
Per night - $270.00 + taxes - based on occupancy of 4
Room Highlights:
- King size bed in loft-like space overlooking the living room area. Queen size bed in the second room.
- Egyptian cotton sheets on both beds
- Hypo-allergenic pillows
- 4 piece bathroom (tub, shower, sink, toilet)
- 3-Speed remote controlled ceiling fan with light (in each bedroom)
- Gilchrist & Soames toiletries
- Mini-fridge
- Microwave oven
- Access to balcony with amazing views of the Northumberland Strait
- Propane fireplace in the living room of the suite.
