On 10 August 1918, Clarence Morrissey of Tignish, PEI recorded in his diary the sudden death of Joseph Chaisson, who had dropped dead of complications caused by a recent bout of pneumonia, which had its origin with the ‘flu’. At the time, Mr. Morrissey probably didn’t realize the fact that his entry may have recorded the first death in Tignish, and possibly in the entire province, of someone dying of the Spanish influenza, which by October had become a raging pandemic of sickness and unstoppable death throughout the Province.
Very Sudden Death at Tignish,
“The Guardian,” 15 August 1918.
“The people of Tignish were shocked on 10 August 1918 when they learned that one of their highly respected citizens, Joseph M Chaisson, had suddenly dropped dead in Alberton. He had left his home Friday, about 7 o’clock in the evening, to enjoy a motor trip to Alberton with Dr. McBride who was to attend a meeting of motorists there. On arrival he got out of the car and greeted a few whom he knew, and immediately told Dr. McBride that he wasn’t feeling well. In a dying condition, he was rushed to Dr. Keir’s office.”
“The best efforts of the two skilled physicians were of no avail. An exceptionally quick trip was made for Father Campbell, but before he arrived, and within five minutes of the time of the first attack he had passed away. His remains were conveyed to his home by train. His body was embalmed the next morning to await the arrival of his two sons, Arthur and Charles of Dorchester, MA, who were to arrive on Monday night, but on Sunday morning it was found impossible to keep the remains any longer, and the funeral was held at 10:30 am, was attended by a large concourse of relatives and friends.”
Grief Stricken Family, “The Guardian,” 09 January 1919.
“Among the most grief stricken and bereft families, as a result of the recent influenza epidemic, is that of the family of Archie Bernard of Tignish, in whose home 5 deaths have taken place within the short space of 14 days. Ferdinand aged 19, while in Trenton, NS contracted the flu and died within 24 hours. His body was brought home for burial and the day following his interment, two other sons, Fidel aged 26 and Emile aged 16 died within a few hours of each other; Fidel leaving a wife and three small children. Son-in-law Edward Perry, who had been residing with this family, also contracted this dread disease and lived but 8 days. The youngest daughter, Mrs. Emily Peters, came to assist in nursing the remaining survivors and succumbed after an illness of 4 days, at the age of 21 years.”
Influenza Spreading Throughout Kings County, “The Guardian,”
28 December 1918.
“An epidemic of influenza of a very virulent type is rapidly spreading throughout the southern parts of Kings county. Spanish Influenza has visited Murray Harbour, White Sands, Guernsey Cove and Cape Bear in dead earnest. Comparatively few houses are escaping. In the fall churches, schools and public places were closed. This was done when there appeared to be no real need of it—now there are few people well enough to go to church and a large number of cases are reported with quite a number of deaths. Some of the Boards of health are endeavouring to enforce methods to prevent its spread such as prohibiting all public gatherings, and have given instructions to attending physicians to isolate all patients within their homes as far as possible, and to flag all such homes to prevent accidental contact. As this disease is epidemic and highly contagious, this would seem to be a case where the provincial Board of Health should act and take such means as may be necessary for promptly and effectively taking measures to stop further its spread.”
Public Notice, Board of Health,
“The Guardian,” 26 October 1918.
“Until further notice public funerals of all those dying of the Spanish Influenza must be buried within 24 hours after death. We expect the Clergy to carry out to the letter this Regulation, otherwise we will be compelled to order funerals after sundown.”
The Spanish Influenza is said to count more deaths among its victims in the space of a year than the combined deaths of the recent world war (1914-18) which has just ended.”
