Fréda Bénard loves preparing and delivering activity bags for a project aimed at preventing senior isolation during the pandemic.
The president of the Le Club des Coeurs Joyeux, based at the Centre Acadien de Prince-Ouest in DeBlois, said the seniors just love receiving the bags too.
“They can’t wait to get their bag,” she said. “It’s a surprise every time.”
The project was initiated by the Senior’s Francophone Association of PEI after a call for proposal from the CBDC Restigouche. The funds are filtered down from the Senior’s New Horizon program projects for COVID-19. There are other regions in PEI that submitted projects to provincial association who are coordinating at the provincial level.
The Conseil Rév.S.-É.-Perrey inc sent in the request for this project to the Francophone Senior’s Association of PEI and they submitted the funding request for all the participants of PEI.
“When we applied for the funding, we were really confined to our homes, us seniors,” explained Ms Bénard. “They didn’t want us to go anywhere. So it was to keep seniors busy while they’re home.”
Ms Bénard has been helping to coordinate the project allow with committee members of Conseil Rév. S.-É.-Perrey inc. She has even volunteered her garage at her home in Alberton as a place to setup all the materials to make the bags for the deliveries.
Out of the 89 members of the seniors clubs, 58 accepted to participate in the project. The project will include 10 different activities, with bags being delivered every two weeks.
Ms Bénard helps to deliver the bags, along with Conseil Rév. S.-É.-Perrey inc member Sylvia McIntyre - Smith. It takes the pair all day to deliver the bags, travelling throughout West Prince and as far as Summerside.
“We don’t go in their homes,” said Ms Bénard. “We just place the bags on the doorknob.”
The first week members were given diamond art and supplies to create craft cards. The seniors were given six blank cards to decorate. These card were then collected back and will be placed in future bags.
“You wouldn’t believe the cards the people made,” said Ms Bénard. “Every bag we deliver now there’s going to be a card from somebody they don’t know. We call that a happiness card.”
The second bag had Acadian themed decorations that the members could use for their yards and homes for a house decorating contest that was being organized by the Conseil Rév. S.-É.-Perrey inc as part of National Acadian Day celebrations.
As part of the project, participating members are being asked to take pictures when they are doing the activities. When the project is completed around the end of December, the hope is all the participants can reunite at the centre in DeBlois and they will create a nice collage with the photos that were taken.
“This opportunity is truly a gift and we are so happy that all the participants are truly enjoying the project,” said Monique Arsenault, Director of Conseil Rév. S.-É.-Perrey inc. “They are always anticipating the deliveries to see what the next activity is. We hope that we will be able to gather at the end of the project to hear all the stories and events during their activities at home.”
