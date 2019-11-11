A large crowd gathered at Alberton’s Remembrance Day service watch silently as St Anthony Legion members lead the colour parade to lineup in front of the town’s cenotaph at Old Stone Station Park. Despite the cold weather and a few flurries, over hundred people attended the service on Nov. 11. Melissa Heald photo
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.