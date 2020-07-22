Alberton’s new recreation and events coordinator is looking forward to giving back to the community that instilled in him a lifelong love of sports.
“I started when I was six-years-old playing soccer here in Alberton,” said Kenan Wilkie.
Mr Wilkie was a high school athlete, playing at the provincial level, and went to the Canada Games for basketball.
“I was lucky to do that, but I probably would have never done it if I didn’t know I liked sports from starting out here in Alberton,” said the 24-year-old Alberton native, acknowledging the support he received from his community during those years. “Honestly, I probably wouldn’t been able to do it without the support of Alberton, so I guess I thought it was time for me to give back.”
Alberton hasn’t had a full-time dedicated recreation director for a number of years now. Until Mr Wilkie was hired, the responsibilities of the recreation department had been handled by the town’s maintenance man Garth Davey.
“Everyone’s been super welcoming,” said Mr Wilkie about being selected as the town’s new recreation coordinator. “I’ve had support throughout my life from Alberton and I feel it even more now that I’ve gotten the position as rec director, so I’m really lucky that way and I just want to give back.”
Mr Wilkie said he likes the idea of going from someone who was once a player to the person who helps to plan the activities.
“If I could start a program for kids they really enjoy and that inspires them to go on to do something they really thought was cool, if I could start that for them, kind of like how Alberton soccer did that for me, I think that would be really cool,” he said.
From youth to seniors, one of Mr Wilkie’s big goals in his new position is finding ways to get everyone in the community involved.
“Obviously, there’s going to be a big focus on kids, but I really want everybody to feel a part of the community,” he said.
Mr Wilkie, who started in his new position last week, is currently working on getting the soccer league up and running, which is behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s tough to get all these things started because of COVID right now, but I’m also trying to get some day camps going, which I think would be really fun for the kids,” he said.
Other ideas he’s exploring is setting up a disc golf course and creating a dog park for the community.
“I’ve been hearing people saying they would like to see a dog park, so I would love to have a dog park for the kids, adults, for their dogs - just somewhere they could hang out,” said Mr Wilkie.
Mr Wilkie said he really wants to make an impact as soon as possible.
“I’m just getting my feet wet right now, but I want to start getting programs and things out there to the community quickly,” he said.
