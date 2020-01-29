“Alberton, like all other towns on Prince Edward Island, is gradually growing in size which necessitates opening up new streets and the construction of new dwellings and other needed buildings.” - The Guardian, October 9, 1948.
During the summer of 1948, Alberton opened a new hospital (Western Hospital) which is a beautiful building and much credit is due to Rev. Father Monaghan who played a major part in organizing this fine new building. In charge of this hospital is Dr. Wilbur Shea and Dr. Bandler. Dr. Gerald L Keefe is the dentist.
Operating general stores and groceries are Myricks, the Co-operative with Clayton Traverse as manager, Alfred Foley, Heber Corbett, Fred Moran, Cyril Leard, Fred White, Cyril Bernard, Edward Hardy and Frank Fraser. Victor Campbell owns the meat market. There are two dry-goods stores, operated by Mrs. Merritt Callaghan and Mrs. Eileen Gordon. J W Waugh is the druggist, Waldo Matthews the postmaster and James Pike is the manager of the bank. Don Campbell is agent for International Farm Machinery and Carl Weeks is the insurance agent. Crockett’s Jewellers, from Summerside, have a branch store in Alberton and in connection with this building is the Island Book Room and novelties.
There are two restaurants in this town, one known as the Hillside Restaurant, owned and operated by Henry Clark and the Regal Café operated by Mrs. Wilfred Tanton. Mr. Earl Atkinson operates a beauty parlor while the two barber shops are operated by Alfred Bell and Ralph Wallace. Ray Saunders is the town’s blacksmith and Emmet McCue owns a feed store. There are also two radio sales and service shops here, one operated by Frank Weeks, and the other by Roy Leard. Mr. Charles Profit owns a harness and shoe repair shop and is also Mayor of Alberton. Vernon England and Bill Oulton operate the two garages here, while Perley Hardy has the only service station. Jack Clark and Hilton Barbour are agents for gas.
Sgt. Swindell is in charge of the RCMP and is assisted by Constables Keefe and Thorson. There is a courthouse here with a jail in the basement; the building is presently Alberton’s Museum & Genealogy Centre and a National Historic Site. Edward Hardy is in charge of the bus terminal and lunch counter. Mr. Vernon Campbell is the CN railway station agent. Leo McDougall supplies the taxi service for the town and has two cars.
For amusement there are two theatres operated by Roy Leard and Fred White & Son. Harvey Hutt is the manager of the Alberton Rink, and adjoining the main rink is the curling rink with Vernon England in charge. Harry O’Brien owns the race track and it is Mr. O’Brien’s son, Joe, who has made a name for himself and is known in Canada and the USA as one of the best horsemen of out time.
Alberton is famous for its exhibition, held every fall. Mr. A D O’Brien is president of this association. It is in Alberton also where some of the finest turkeys are raised on the ranch owned by Herbert Matthews and not far from here in Montrose is a ranch of cattle and horses owned by Mr. Fred Ramsay, MLA. The town gets its electric power supply from Montrose. Alfred Gordon is the owner of this plant and is operated by Hunter Weeks while Reggie Traverse runs the motors.
There is a three-room high school located here, with Arnold Hierlihy as principal; Mrs. Everett Shea as vice-principal and Mae Malley in charge of the primary dept. The wharf school (Alberton South) has Winston Currie as teacher, while Bertha Doyle is engaged in the Dock School. Not far away is South Kildare School which is fortunate in having as teacher Miss Mary Gillis.
At the eastern entrance of Alberton is a monument erected to the memory of the first fox men in this district, which bears the inscription:
Pioneer Fox Farming 1880-1910, commemorating the work of Robert T Oulton and Charles Dalton, pioneers in breeding and raising silver black foxes in captivity. These men furnished foundation stock for other ranches in North America, Europe and Asia. AD 1940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.