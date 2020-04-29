Frequently in the gyms I will see two people doing similar workouts and one getting epic results the other getting little results for their efforts. Here are a few reasons why.
1) One persons exercise form is conducive to achieving results, the other persons form is reckless, not effective and possibly even damaging to joints, tendons and ligaments.
2) One person trains with intensity with the goal of challenging the body and muscles harder than they are challenged in their daily routine. The other person floats through the workout, going through the workouts without any passion or purpose. Intensity is a cornerstone for results. Big effort produces big results.
3) One person is consistent. Seldom misses a workout and if it is leg day they train legs. The other misses workouts and if unmotivated to train the hard body parts or do the hard compound exercises they substitute. Results come from doing what you have to do, which may not always be what you want to do.
4) One person has uncanny focus and excels at a mind muscle connection when executing the reps. The other person only focuses on the weight being moved. Momentum just makes the reps easier and the results harder.
5) One person is always learning. Knowledge is power, knowledge is results and the more you know about training the higher you can raise the bar when it comes to results. The other person trains without and rhyme or reason and goes it alone, making the same mistakes that holds everyone back that does not seek out expert teaching and advice.
Nutrition and lifestyle also immensely play into it but that is a whole other article. Train hard-train smart!
