The RCMP suspect a fire at an abandoned home on Route 138 in Alaska, PEI is a case of arson.
The fire occurred around 10 pm on May 17, with O’Leary Fire Department responding to the call, with members of the Prince District RCMP attending the scene.
It was determined the structure was an abandoned home with no power to the property.
According to a RCMP press release issued on May 19, police spoke to a local resident who witnessed three individuals on ATVs around the area approximately an hour prior to the fire being reported.
The Prince District RCMP are asking the public with any information about this incident to contact the police. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers, on their website or via phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.