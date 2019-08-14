I often meet up with seniors in my travels who will say to me “I wish I would have started exercising and weigh training when I was younger, I’m too old for that now.” My response is usually “you’re too old NOT to start.” I believe that the older we are the more important exercise is. It is too easy not to do it. Too easy not to be active and pro-health and fitness.
Of course there are factors to be considered when beginning an exercise program at sixty plus. It is important to get a physical and know what your current health is like. Most health issues can be trained around with the right training schedule and many can actually be improved upon with time and training. Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol, arthritis, obesity, and many more can be better managed with a good exercise program. There is also a tremendous increase in mental health and well being when an individual exercises on a regular basis.
If you are a senior and are thinking about starting to train, make sure you get started on the right foot. Talk to your doctor and get the OK to exercise. Then meet up with a trainer and discuss a program that will suit you and your current level of health and fitness. Let the trainer know about any medical conditions you may have along with any past injuries. Issues like weakness, lack of energy, sore joints, lack of flexibility can all be trained around. It’s important that you get started on a schedule that suits you. Starting routines should be relatively short and the exercises should be simple yet effective. It’s amazing the difference that twenty to thirty minutes of exercise can make after a few weeks.
Spend a few minutes warming up the body and target muscles. This is best achieved with a few light higher repetition sets. After you are adequately warmed up train the muscles in a way where they are being challenged without any risk of injury. Keep the repetitions above ten and really know your exercises. Always do them do them correctly and focus on the muscles. It all comes with time and the longer you train the better you get at it. This in turn gives you great results.
It’s important for seniors to realize that almost no matter what their level of health and fitness is, exercise is essential for maintaining and improving their quality of life. Usually the hardest step is that first one… getting started.
