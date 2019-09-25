“To harvest the bumper crop of golden grain in the west 50,000 able-bodied men are badly needed. The call from the west is for help and more help. The wheat crop is the wealth of the country and it must be successfully harvested and stored for transportation. PE Islanders answer the call in the thousands.” The Guardian August 1, 1923.
Low fares by Canadian National Railways will prevail from all points in Prince Edward Island, and there will be the finest of train service to the wheat fields. The going dates are August 3rd and 17th. A special train will leave Summerside at 10:15 am. The fare will be $24.60 to Winnipeg, plus half a cent per mile to points beyond in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. The low fares will apply for the return trip.
The harvest trains this year (1923) will be of the very finest equipment. There will be convertible berth colonist cars of the latest design and special car service for women and children, so that all may travel in comfort. A specially constructed lunch counter car will provide the best facilities for food and refreshment at very reasonable prices. Trains will be especially conducted and every precaution taken to ensure safe and quick transport to the west.
Using the Canadian National is the shortest and best route to the west. Intending excursionists should enquire quickly as to rates, conditions to travel, etc. All ticket agents of the CNR will give the required information.
First excursion leaves August 3rd
Advance enquiries being received at offices of the CNR throughout eastern Canada indicate there will be no difficulty in supplying the quota of 50,000 harvesters for which the western provinces have asked this year. The first of a series of harvester excursions is leaving Moncton on Saturday of this week, to be followed by others from Quebec and Ontario. Harvest excursion tickets are being placed on sale at stations in the Maritime provinces.
Harvesters will be ticketed through to Winnipeg at a special fare of $24.60 and are given the advantage of half a cent per mile rate to their destinations beyond. Where there are women travelling on the harvest excursions, cars are being set aside for their use. All available equipment of the type required for the handling of these excursions over Canadian National Rail lines has been set aside for the traffic.
On arrival at Winnipeg the harvesters are met by representatives of the employment service and agricultural departments of the western provincial governments, who are able to advise them of the best localities for employment.
Many Islanders
do not return
We are told the railways are better prepared this year than ever before to carry the muscle and brawn of the east to the western harvest fields. There are, however, some matters which young men from this province might profitably ponder over before yielding to the temptation of a comparatively cheap excursion westward. Many who have gone in past years have not returned. It may be added that many of those who did return came back not much richer in pocket. Harvest excursions have done much to swell the exodus which has been steadily depopulating the province. Prince Edward Island has lost heavily in this way.
Other lessons may be learned from past experiences. Last year there was a great harvest in the west and a loud demand was made for tens of thousands of workers. In the end more men were rushed to the west than were needed, wages fell and much money was spent by the workers in travelling from place to place, over long distances, seeking employment and not finding it.
The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.