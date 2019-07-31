Pleased with the positive feedback they received last year, the Tignish Co-op has decided to do another rock scavenger hunt this summer.
“There was a lot of people who hit the beach,” commented Darren MacKinnon, general manager of the store.
Last year, painted rocks, numbered and depicting either the Tignish Co-op, Home Hardware or Tignish Co-op Member Relations logo, were placed on beaches throughout West Prince.
The whole goal of the scavenger hunt was to help promote active living as well as promote the region, said Mr MacKinnon.
“To get people involved with the outdoors and get them to enjoy some of their local beaches,” he said.
This year, a total of 12 colourful decorated rocks will be strategically hidden on various beaches in West Prince. The rocks will be placed in the sandy areas of the beaches only, not in the water or above the high water mark, a reminder for people to stay off the dunes and marram grass.
Once found, the rocks can be redeemed at the Tignish Co-op for various amounts of gift cards ranging from $25 - $100.
This year, as an added twist, five bottles with messages will also be hidden on beaches. These messages in bottles contain various prize values as well.
Finally, Cooper the bear, Tignish Co-op’s mascot, has decided to hide his honey pot in a ‘summer location’ for kids to find. Clues to the location of the hidden honey pot will be given every Thursday from Aug. 1 - Sept. 1 on the store’s Facebook page. The person who finds Cooper’s honey pot and brings it back to the Tignish Co-op will win a gift card valued at $100 for a family Movie Night.
Last year, seven of the 10 rocks were found and the positive feedback the store received was tremendous, said Coordinator for the Tignish Co-op Member Relations Paulette Arsenault.
“The grandparents would join in with the parents and the grandkids, which was nice,” she said.
“It’s a great time,” said Mr MacKinnon. “It really puts some excitement out there in the community. The big thing is getting people out. Getting them out as families, getting them out walking and enjoying our area... It’s just fun.”
Any of last year’s rocks that are found are not eligible for redemption. This year’s rocks have 2019 written on the back of them.
Scavenger hunters have a month to find the rocks, beginning Aug. 1 until Sept. 1.
“So get out to the beach,” said Mr MacKinnon. “Take a walk on the shore.”
Tignish Co-op is also challenging people if they are going out looking for the rocks and enjoying the beaches to pick up an garbage they may see and dispose of it properly.
“That’s the only thing we would like to see in return,” said Mr MacKinnon. “Is if you see garbage on the beach out on your walk, pick it up and put it in a receptacle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.