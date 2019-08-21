Tigers win softball tournament

It was a first place finish for host Township Tigers in the Intermediate Women 2019 Eastern Canadian Championship at Ellis Field on Aug. 18. The PEI team defeated the Dartmouth She Devils 9-8 to win the weekend tournament in O’Leary. The Tigers finished the round robin of play 4-2 when they defeated the Quebec Lions 6-5 in their first game on Sunday to advance to the championship game against the She Devils. The Dartmouth team took an early lead in the game and held on to it, going into the top of the 7th inning 8-5 against PEI. But the Tigers managed to score four runs in the 7th inning to over take the lead by one and held off the She Devils to win the entire tournament. Melissa Heald photo
