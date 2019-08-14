“A bad fire which threatened to burn the village of O’Leary, P. E. Island broke out about 2 o’clock on the afternoon of 11 September 1933 and destroyed the farm dwelling, large barn and other outbuildings of Mrs. Irving Johnson, besides a barn belonging to Mr. Herbert Jelly.” “The Guardian,” 12 September 1933.
“The family were busy getting in the harvest and had returned to the field for the last load of grain when a little boy informed them the barn was on fire. There was a high wind blowing and the flames spread quickly from one building to another and the people could do nothing to save the situation.”
“The furniture and machinery were saved, but the entire crop and new harvest, besides a large number of hens and two small pigs were lost in the fire.”
“Mrs. Johnson’s farm of nearly 100 acres was situated about one half mile west of the village of O’Leary and several nearby buildings were in danger of being destroyed. The Orange Hall, Mr. Kenneth Campbell’s residence and the old school caught fire from the sparks from the conflagration but were put out. Mr. Jelly, while watching the fire, had his own barn burned to the ground with all its contents.”
“Mrs. Johnson’s property was one of the finest in O’Leary and would be worth several thousand dollars. There was some insurance.”
Barns Burned at Alberton and Elmsdale, Race Horse Burned to Death, 1931
“Two barns, one 240 ft long, were blazed to the ground by fire last weekend in the western part of the Island. The large barn of Mr. Thomas Merley of Elmsdale was discovered at 2 o’clock on the morning of 16 June 1931 to be burning fiercely. The fire had made such headway as to be quite out of control. Mr. Merley’s barn is one of the largest on the Island, being over 240 ft long and was built in sections by the owner.”
“As far as could be learned last night there was no stock in the barn, but some machinery and a roller. The value of the barn or the insurance could not be ascertained.”
“Another barn owned by Mr. James Coughlin of Alberton was burned to the ground on Saturday night (13 June 1931). The fire was discovered at 11 o’clock pm. The fire department turned out, but could do nothing to save the building and its contents.”
“Mr. Coughlin’s valuable race horse ‘Danny Boy’ was burned. He was one of the best green pacers coming forward this season and was scheduled for a good many races this year. A truck horse managed to break loose, but was so badly burned about the head that it is understood that his owner was obliged to shoot the animal. The poultry and some hay and rigging were lost in the fire. Some fox pens were badly scorched, but the foxes were saved.”
“The fire appears to have started in the loft but the cause is not known. This is a bad loss to Mr. Coughlin and it is understood he has no insurance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.