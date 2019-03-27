Alberton native Natasha Dunn Kvedaras discovered the sport of powerlifting when she was 18.
Now at 45, the powerlifter will be representing her country for the first time on the world stage when she travels to Helsinborg, Sweden for the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in June.
At the beginning of March, Ms Dunn Kvedaras won her age and weight class at the Canadian Powerlifting Union National Championships in Ottawa, where she broke five national records. That national win qualified her for a spot on Team Canada for Worlds, but she only recently received the official word she be heading to Sweden.
Ms Dunn Kvedaras didn’t start competing in Canadian Powerlifting Union competitions until 2010 and getting the chance to compete at Worlds is a huge opportunity.
“It means you are the best in your country and you get to go represent Canada,” she said.
For Worlds, Ms Dunn Kvedaras is going to use the same mentality she used at Nationals.
“At Nationals, I wasn’t looking at the board, so I didn’t know how well I was doing throughout the competition with my squat, bench and deadlift, but by the end of it, I got all my nine lifts,” she explained. “There’s three lifts in each category and I got all my nine lifts, which is a huge accomplishment, because sometimes you might not squat deep enough, so you will get a red light and you won’t get that lift. My goal was to go nine for nine. Afterwards, I said to my husband ‘Did I win’ and he said ‘You won a long time ago’, but I had no idea... It was just good for me to focus on my own ability and what I could do instead of getting stressed out about what other people can do, because you can’t control other people any ways, you can only control your own self.”
For 22 years, before moving to Dundas, Ont. three years ago, where she helps her training partner and husband Dr Aras Kvedaras manage three sport clinics, Ms Dunn Kvedaras trained at Iron Haven Gym in Alberton. And although this is her first Worlds competition, this is not her first international event. She was a member of Team Canada in 2015 for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Richmond, British Columbia and again in 2017 for a North American Bench Press Competition.
To get ready for Worlds, Ms Dunn Kvedaras will be training five days a week, four days with her husband at a gym in Hamilton, Ont. and one day a week where she travels 45 minutes to train at a powerlifting gym in Guelph, Ont. owned by her coach Mark Giffin.
“If it wasn’t for being looked after by a sports doctor and an actual coaching and programming, I wouldn’t have made it this far,” she said. “I was doing well as a powerlifter on PEI, but when I started getting more professional coaching, that’s when I started improving my technique.”
Ms Dunn Kvedaras has also been working on the mental side of competing.
“I found for a few years, I was still competing, but I wasn’t doing as well as I could have been doing and I found I was too nervous,” she said.
This past fall Ms Dunn Kvedaras received some sport physiology training when she met with Canadian Olympian Angela Whyte.
“The biggest thing Angela said was when you’re a kid, you play sports for fun and you play tag for fun and do things for fun because you enjoy it and as an athlete you still have to enjoy it and I said ‘That’s right’,” said Ms Dunn Kvedaras. “I started putting joy back into my sport by enjoying my training and my competitions and just looking forward to going into the gym and having my fun with it. That improved my mental game and improved my technique and I started enjoying it again.”
Her new approach to training and competing led her to win the Ontario Provincials this past November, which in turn led her to her win at Nationals in March.
“This is for fun,” said Ms Dunn Kvedaras. “No one is paying us a million dollars to compete in powerlifting. You’re doing it for your health and for fun. When I changed my attitude and perceptive on training and competing that’s when I started doing better. I wasn’t nervous on the platform and I would have fun at the competitions and joked around with the other athletes and just enjoyed it.”
And she’s not nervous for Worlds either.
“I just keep reminding myself that you’re not expected to do anything you haven’t already done,” she said. “But it is Worlds, so if it comes down to the last deadlift and I need to pull five pounds more that I have never done before, I’ll probably try it.”
Lastly, Ms Dunn Kvedaras said she is looking forward to having the experience of being at a world competition.
“This is like the Olympics for powerlifting, so it’s pretty cool to be able to say a small town girl from PEI, 45-years old with three kids and three stepchildren, is on the world stage representing Team Canada,” she said.
