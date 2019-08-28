With an aging population in North America there will be more health and fitness related issues concerning seniors at all fitness centers. One positive thing we are seeing at our gyms are the success and increases quality of life that comes from knee and hip replacements.
Both knee and hip replacements are getting more common and there are steps you can take to increase the success and decrease the recovery time if you need such and operation. Of course follow the advice of your doctor and if they recommend increasing the strength of the muscles surrounding the affected joint that’s where we can help.
If you know your surgery date try and start a program to increase the muscle strength a few months out. Ask your doctor about the affected joint and if exercise is recommended and with hurt it. You may be told to do what you can with a reasonable amount of discomfort and not to worry about the joint as it is being replaced anyway. There are many exercises that can be done that will strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors, calves and glutes that will not bother you too much even with a bad hip or knee. The training will also strengthen ligament strength if you can get four to six months of the right training in. What works good is higher repetition continuous movement within a range of motion that does not cause too much discomfort. It may take a bit of trial and error when you first start with exercise choice, angles and range of motion. A good trainer can help you here.
After surgery check with your doctor about passive and active recovery time and exercise choice when you can get back at it. Focus on range of motion first for your rehab and with out too much emphasis on strength. The strength will come after a satisfactory range of motion is reached. Don’t over due it, but don’t take the “do nothing” approach if you are told to pursue rehab after surgery. That few weeks and months after surgery are important for the best possible recovery. Once again follow the advice of your doctor on all aspects of pre and post surgery and if you are told to exercise let a trainer help you do it right!
