Was not that long ago when gyms would slow down a bit during the summer. Things have changed and more and more people are training year round now. Here are some tips to help you stay at it all summer and keep those results.
1) Look at your training as a privilege and not a necessity. I get many referrals each week to work with people who have injuries or conditions that limit what they can physically do and they would love to be able to train hard without limitations. if you are able to go to the gym and train hard and intensely with no issues do it! Enjoy the workouts and the benefits.
2) If your life is busy with vacations, family and other summer activities enjoy them! Cut your training back to two to three days a week for a few months. Even take a week of during the summer if you don’t usually take one. All your hard earned results will not disappear and this is better than burning the candle at both ends and overdoing it. You have to recover too.
3) If you are travelling enjoy different gyms. Most gyms offer drop in or day pass rates. Great opportunity to try different atmospheres and equipment. Get to train with some other like minded individuals and make new friends.
4) Keep your nutrition in check as much as possible. Still enjoy barbeques and summer parties, just make the best available food choices. Chicken breasts on the grill, lean cuts of meat or fish are great choices. Lots of lower calorie drinks are available now. Beware of the sugar laden coolers. The grams of sugar and calories add up quick.
5) For hydration on hot days drink lots of water. For added variety or flavor mix a quality BCAA blend with your water and sip on it all day. Far better than colas.
6) If you want to shorten up your workouts on days you are pressed for time cut out a lot of the isolation movements and stick with the basics. Can’t go wrong with the squats, deadlifts, chin ups, rows and presses. Hit lots of muscle and super effective.
7) change your training time when you have to. A six o clock in the morning workout can set the pace for an amazing day. Summer mornings are early and beautiful/ Don’t sleep them all away
8) Hook up with a partner for the summer that will keep you on track. If you tend to slacken off in the summer and regret it every fall, get some quality workouts in with some of your gym members who keep the train going year round.
9) Train outside occasionally. Walking lunges, farmers walk, curls, rows etc. are all easy to to outside if your gym permits it.
10) Stick with the tried and true training. Lots of summer internet and individual instructor training ideas surface from June to Sept. Research them! If its been proven to work try the routine. If its hype maybe do it for fun with less expectations on results.
There is nothing like a PEI SUMMER. Tourists from all over the world discover us every year. Make the most of your summer and stay fit and energized doing it!
