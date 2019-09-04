Like it or not the fall will soon be here and with it many people set some fitness goals. We see an influx of people at the gyms with the weather changing and schedules returning to normal. If you are thinking about getting started with a training routine here is what you can expect from your first few months of training.
The first few sessions of a workout should focus on getting you accustomed to the equipment you will be using and how it functions. Weights should be kept light and the priority is correct form and tempo. Start with a basic routine that works the whole body at once. Don’t have to learn how to use every piece of equipment in a gym all at once, just the ones on your routine. You may be a little sore after your first few workouts as you are trying something new and it is working your muscles!
After the first few sessions you will notice the DOMS (Delayed onset muscle soreness) subside. You will get familiar with the exercises on your schedule and will be better able to execute them. Your strength will increase rapidly so as something gets extremely light add a bit more resistance to keep it a challenge. Never add more weight at the expense of form, train smart and efficient.
After a month you will see an increase in endurance and may want to increase the length of your routine by adding a few more exercises or sets. This is OK but do not turn your workouts into marathon survival sessions. Get in and out of the gym in 45-90 minutes and you will get great results. You will still be seeing rapid increases in strength and may also be able to feel differences in muscle tome already. Your muscles are getting denser which will firm them up. You cardiovascular health will also be improving if you are training at a good pace and not resting too long between sets.
If your nutrition is decent you will also be starting to see changes in bodyfat percentages. If you have some to lose, bodyfat levels will start to drop from the increase in physical activity. You are burning calories while you train.
After a few months the magic really starts to happen. You will have trained long enough to have changed your routine to something more challenging. Possibly a split routine where you are training half your body on one day and half the next. This type of training will actually speed up your metabolism. Your body is constantly rejuvenating the muscles you are working plus the extra muscle density or firmness you have acquired will burn more calories even when you are not working out. Now bodyfat levels are lower, muscles are firmer, strength and endurance are up. Healthy changes can happen on the inside too. Blood pressure, diabetes, and other health issues are better managed and more under control when you are long term exercising. Even your bones get denser and your joints get stronger and more stable which means less chance of injury. Exercise also is an excellent stress manager and mood enhancer. It will boost your spirits and confidence.
If you train long enough it eventually becomes part of your lifestyle and you miss it when you cannot train. We have various programs in place this fall to help you get started if you have never trained before and would love to help you reap the rewards of a healthy fit lifestyle.
