Ian Hardy tries not to let his Parkinsons Disease keep him from doing the things he loves.
Like attending music concerts, although he’s learned to make adjustments to accommodate the disease.
“I have to pick seats that are on the aisle so I don’t have to walk down steps,” said the 60-year-old.
Parkinsons involves the loss of cells in the part of the brain that produces dopamine, a chemical that carries signals between the nerves in the brain. A depletion of dopamine can cause tremors and other motor symptoms as well as non-motor symptoms such as fatigue, pain, problems speaking and swallowing.
Approximately 8,400 people are living with Parkinsons throughout the Maritimes, with an estimated 500 of those living in PEI.
Born and raised in Elmsdale, Mr Hardy worked for a period of time in Alberta. He moved back to West Prince in 2004. Since returning from Alberta, the symptoms of his disease have gotten progressively worse.
“Most noticeable was writing,” he said. “I had a hard time making words. Letters... I found it hard to do work around the yard because I didn’t have the strength.”
Unfortunately, Mr Hardy wasn’t diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease until about four years ago, although he suspects he’s had Parkinsons for much longer, including having symptoms when he was living in Alberta.
“I noticed I had an uneasiness in my legs, but I would have a nap and that would fix everything,” he said. “I had that and no energy and a few other symptoms.”
But Mr Hardy sees his eventual diagnoses as a good thing because now he’s on medication that helps him to control the disease and slow its progression.
Mr Hardy said living with Parkinsons is challenging.
“Everything I have to do I have to plan ahead,” he said. “For example, going to the grocery store, I’ve learned to take my debit card out of my wallet and put it in my pocket. When it comes to the check out I’m not trying to get the card out of my wallet because I’ve already done that. So it’s faster and I’m not holding people up.”
For the last three years Mr Hardy has attended the PEI chapter of Parkinson Canada Superwalk in O’Leary.
“I wanted more information on what people were doing, what works for them, something I could use,” he said.
Through the walk Mr Hardy has been able to meet others living in West Prince with Parkinsons, individuals he wouldn’t have met otherwise.
“I think it’s a great thing,” he said about the Superwalk. “We always seem to be looking for some hope that tomorrow is a better day and if you get to meet a bunch of people with the same disease, they might be doing something that you’re not that might help you.”
The 2019 Parkinsons Superwalk in O’Leary takes place on Sept. 7 at Centennial Park with registration at 1 pm and the walk beginning at 2 pm.
Along with the walk, there will be live entertainment from the Old Country Jammers and a barbecue.
