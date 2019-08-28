West Cape resident Allison Ellis is now hoping he can finally safely ride up and down his stairs now that his malfunctioning stairlift has been replaced.
Acorn Stairlift Canada, based in Burlington, Ont., agreed to replace Mr Ellis’ nearly $10,000 Acorn 180 Curved Stairlift with the less costly Acorn 130 Stairlift after the original kept stopping on its own whenever it was being used to climb the stairs to Mr Ellis’ upper floor.
Mr Ellis, and his wife Melba, had the model 180 installed in their home on Dec. 28. Seven days later the 84-year-old Mr Ellis made his first phone call to the company for service because the stairlift wasn’t working properly. On many occasions, the stairlift couldn’t get passed the first few steps without stopping suddenly, jerking the rider.
After several service repair calls to their residence and numerous calls to the company, on Aug. 22 Acorn Stairlift Canada removed the old stairlift from the Ellis’ home and installed the new one.
The company has also agreed to refund Mr Ellis the difference in price, which is over $6,000.
“This one is working so far,” said Mr Ellis in an interview with the Graphic on Monday.
While the model 180 took Mr Ellis and his wife right to the top of the landing, the model 130 takes them to the top step of the stairway and then the couple has to swing the chair to the side to step onto the landing. But Mr Ellis is OK with that situation because the stairlift is working, making it easier for him and his wife to use the stairs. Mr Ellis said although he is satisfied with the final outcome, he’s still frustrated by the whole experience.
“They know they are having problems with the 180 series and I don’t know why we had to spend six and seven months arguing with them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.