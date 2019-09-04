“In the early morning of 29 October, 1879 a most terrific storm came on from the northeast. Every hour the wind increased until 6 pm when its force gradually diminished, and lulled to a calm towards 9 pm. It was accompanied by drenching rains and overflowing tides. Vessels were dashed to pieces by the fury of the waves. Wharves were shifted from their foundations; bridges were swept away; houses and barns in many localities were unroofed and blown down; trees were uprooted and laid across the public thoroughfares, and fishing boats smashed to pieces on the beach.” - The Examiner October 30, 1879
The schooner Henry M Clark, Capt. Clark Master, of Gloucester, MA went ashore at Tignish on the south side of Myrick’s fishing stage. The crew, including the captain’s wife, landed after much difficulty in a surf boat. The vessel, which was loaded with potatoes by Messrs. Hall & Myrick, is a total loss.
At 4 pm yesterday communication was entirely cut off with Tignish Run; everything at that place was apparently gone. At Cascumpec (Northport) and Nail Pond the damage done was great. The beacon light at Cascumpec was entirely washed away and the government wharf was badly damaged. The three bridges at Kildare Capes were carried away as were Pope’s Bridge, Big Tignish Bridge, Little Tignish Bridge and a number of others.
The storm along the north side of the province was very severe and many losses are reported. At Rustico the schooner, Carried F Butler, drifted on the bar and was dashed to pieces. The greater portion of her freight, which consisted of 300 barrels of mackerel, was lost. The schooners Velocity and Maggie, both loaded with mackerel, were driven ashore. Oyster Bed Bridge and North Rustico Bridge are both seriously damaged and many of the fishing stages were shifted.
In Charlottetown Harbour the damage is not worthy of note, save a slight damage to the Southport ferry wharf. Outside the harbour about two miles west of the Block House, the schooner, Emeline, from Boston, with a cargo of general merchandise, went ashore and will probably be a total loss.
At St. Peter’s Bay several houses and barns were unroofed, trees were uprooted and several small casualties occurred. At Souris three small new houses, under completion, were blown down, and a number of old ones were unroofed. The schooner Winnie and another went adrift and grounded near the old breakwater. It is reported that a large number of houses and barns were unroofed at East Point.
The storm caused much loss at Cardigan and vicinity, where the only place which remains good for shipping is the wharf recently built at Cardigan Bridge. The bridge itself was broken in two parts and carried up river. Several schooners loaded with produce were driven high on the shore.
The damage done at Georgetown was very great, and the railway freight house was shifted from its position. All the wharves were more or less damaged. In fact, says our correspondent, “all are adrift.”
Much anxiety is felt for the safety of a large number of coasting vessels which left outports on the night previous of the storm. As yet nothing has been heard of the schooner Enterprise, which left Rustico for Charlottetown before the storm.
The storm was also very severe along the coast of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Messrs. Welsh and Owen’s brig Lauretta, which arrived at Charlottetown from Plymouth last Wednesday, dragged her anchor during the storm, and to prevent her from floundering, the captain had to cut out the mainmast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.