A 49-year-old Alberton man was arrested and will be facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized on Jan. 24.
The Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) Drug Unit, which is comprised of RCMP, Summerside and Kensington police members, seized the cocaine as result of a traffic stop on Alberton’s Church Street on Thursday.
Police agencies encourage everyone to be diligent about helping to keep Island communities safe by providing information to police or by contacting PEI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
