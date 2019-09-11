Forty years ago, Garth Davey, the Town of Alberton’s event coordinator, was managing a private country club in Bowmanville, Ont.
One day there was a phone call from a NBC News affiliate. They were looking to borrow a golf cart to film a man with one leg running across the country.
That one legged runner was Terry Fox, in the middle of his historic 1980 Marathon of Hope, his cross-country run to raise money and awareness for cancer research.
That phone call wasn’t Mr Davey’s only connection to the legendary Canadian.
Years later, as a business owner in Toronto, he had the Terry Fox Foundation as a client. Through the foundation, Mr Davey got to know Terry’s brother Darrell and his mother Betty.
“They are very generous people who are totally committed in finding a cure for cancer,” said Mr Davey.
Terry Fox’s run across Canada was tragically cut short when he was forced to end his run outside Thunder Bay when the cancer that took his leg returned and had spread to his lungs. He died nine months later, never granted the opportunity to finish his marathon.
The first Terry Fox Run was organized in September 1981 to continue the Canadian hero’s mission to raise money for cancer research. Now, Terry Fox Runs are held in communities across Canada every September. As a cancer survivor and from a family of cancer survivors, the annual run has become ‘a very meaningful day’ for Mr Davey and his family, who also believe that one day a cure will be found.
The 2019 Terry Fox Run is on Sunday, Sept. 15. In Alberton, the 5 kilometre run (or walk) starts at Old Stone Station at 1 pm.
Anyone interested in picking up a sponsorship sheet can do so at the town office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.