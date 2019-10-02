The family of the West Prince teen that was airlifted to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax last weekend after colliding with a car while driving a dirt bike is being told by his doctors that he is progressing faster than they originally expected.
“We are thankful that we are starting to see progress every day,” said Tina Rayner about her 13-year-old son Clay.
Clay’s injuries as a result of the collision include a broken left femur, wrist, finger, a broken right arm, small skull fracture, a punctured lung, swollen and bleeding on the brain.
Ms Rayner said the doctors have told the family the paramedics who treated Clay’s collapsed lung at the scene of the collision saved his life.
“The first responders are an amazing group of trained individuals,” she said.
The collision occurred around 4: 30 pm, near the Haywood Road in St Felix, on Sept. 22.
Ms Rayner said she and her husband Jason had just started to barbecue their supper when her phone rang.
“I was told that my son was in a dirt bike accident and I needed to come right away to the Haywood Road,” she said, her husband and her other son Cole accompanying her to the scene. “When we arrived they had all traffic blocked, but we were allowed to go to Clay’s side. Paramedics were all around him. I told him I loved him and he was going to be fine.”
Ms Rayner said the only visible injuries at the scene looked to be Clay’s lip and left wrist.
“We were asked to step back so he could be put into the ambulance,” she recalled. “We rushed to Summmerside hospital. Family, friends and our church minister came to support us.”
Ms Rayner said her youngest son loves to play hockey and ride his dirt bike.
His two older brothers, Ty, 18, and Cole, 16, both have ridden dirt bikes without incident.
Ms Rayner said the family has been given a time frame of 6-8 weeks, with therapy to follow at home, for Clay’s recovery.
Currently, Clay will say a word or two to answer questions, said Ms Rayner.
“He occasionally strings a few sentences together and has lots of his own questions,” she said. “Then he is quickly tired.”
Clay is a player with the Tignish Minor Hockey Association (TMHA). Ms Rayner said one of his questions was ‘What about hockey?’.
“We told him the doctor said no hockey,” she said. “His answer was ‘Yes I will, I’ll just be late. I’ll show them’.”
The TMHA is showing its support for the Kildare teen and his family by collecting donations to assist with costs while they stay in Halifax during Clay’s recovery.
“We are very blessed to be a part of two wonderful supportive communities,” said Ms Rayner. “We are very thankful for everything they are doing for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.