A group of seniors at the Alberton Bakery last Wednesday had the chance to enjoy a delicious lunch and the company of others thanks to a new program being run by Transportation West.
The program allows seniors in communities of Alberton, O’Leary, Tignish, Tyne Valley and surrounding areas to be picked up from their homes and taken out to eat and socialize at local restaurants for free.
“It’s about taking seniors out of their houses to prevent social isolation,” explained Sherry Tremblay, manager of Transportation West. “The drive is a fun part of it too. We play good music. Then we take them to the bakery and they all socialize and eat together at the same table and then we take them back home.”
Transportation West is contributing a portion of the funding, but the majority of the funding comes from a federal grant through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.
Providing affordable door-to-door accessible transportation, Ms Tremblay applied for the grant as an additional way for Transportation West to help community members.
“We’re a non-profit and our goals are to improve living in western PEI,” said Ms Tremblay.
The program began on July 29 and will run for approximately 30 weeks. Ms Tremblay wants to make it clear that both the ride and the meal are free.
On Mondays seniors in Tignish are taken to Our Family Traditions. Wednesdays Alberton seniors can enjoy a meal at the Alberton Bakery. Maple House Bakery will be serving O’Leary seniors on Thursdays and on Fridays seniors from Tyne Valley.
Ms Tremblay said the feedback so far has been positive.
“Everyday the bus is loaded,” she said. “They saying they love it and they are meeting new friends. It’s something for them to look forward to every week and they enjoy the food.”
Riders have to book a seat every week by contacting Transportation West. Eleven seats are available on the Monday trips while the trips on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays only have 8 seats available.
Fred Richard was one of nine people who were at the Alberton Bakery on Aug. 7.
“I thought it was a very good thing to do for the community, for the seniors,” he said.
Mr Richard heard about the program through word of mouth and he liked the idea of meeting new people.
“I like the get together,” he said.
Cascumpec resident Mary Mravnik enjoyed the socializing aspect of the experience.
“Just getting out and meeting new people,” she said. “I think it’s important for the community to interact, get out and socialize. Especially when you get a little bit older. It’s important to socialize.”
Ms Tremblay said the program isn’t just about picking up seniors and taking them somewhere. It’s about creating a whole experience.
“We want the ride to be just as enjoyable as the meal,” she said
