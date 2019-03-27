“A great abundance and variety of fish was readily available for little or no charge to our forefathers in pioneer days on Prince Edward Island - a matter that newly arrived settlers made no complaint. A few pennies bought a good-sized and well flavoured codfish and at times when the waters were open to the fishermen, the fish lover could cheaply indulge his appetite. “Of lobsters, any quantity can be got for a little more than the trouble of carrying them home, and these two (cod and lobster) make very agreeable companions on the same plate. About 20¢ will get a bushel of oysters in the shell.” The Guardian, 25 September 1948.
“In addition to the common cod, there is the American cod, or Tommy cod; the haddock, the real Norway kind, the hake, the ling, and several others with the local names of pollock and cusk. The flat-fish or sole family includes halibut that have been caught from two to four and even six hundred pounds; and there is the flounder, the dab and the fleuk, but generally speaking, only the halibut is considered worth the trouble of capture.
The herring family form by themselves a branch of the fish industry and are more popular with the pioneer settler, the merchants, and the hopes of the fishermen, than even the valuable codfish. A breakfast of salt herring and boiled potatoes is, when properly served up, one of the best and most satisfactory of fish on the Island. With such magnificent herring as caught off our shores, it is a wonder this abundant and delicious fish may someday be the centre of a magnificent trade in cured fish.
An inferior fish, with scales, follows the herring in the spring called the alewife or gaspereau, but it is scarcely worth salting, though it comes, herring-like, in schools. We are inclined to believe what are called fall herring are as much a different species from spring herring as winter wheat differs from spring wheat.
The salmon is available here in Scotch perfection, and when the trade in this fish, established by Cairns (canning factory at Charlottetown), attains its full development, Prince Edward Island salmon will be sought after far and near. It has already been sent to distance countries in tins, and obtained its well-deserved measure of praise.
The brook trout is abundantly available in small mill ponds and streams and though comparatively small compared to the salmon grows well and is an excellent, well coloured, firm delicious fish. The salmon trout, caught in salt water, repays any trouble in obtaining them. They arrive in June, and in a few weeks become too dispersed to warrant salt water fishing.
The smelt can be obtained all the year round in small quantities, but when it arrives in schools just as the ice leaves, the great river arteries are so full sometimes the small streamlets and brooks are chocked with them, and they become, not a delicious rarity but the abundant supply of the Islanders’ manure heap.
The eel family have their representatives in abundance in Island waters, and comprise the common eel, the sea eel, the rock eel, the American sand launce and doubtless several other kinds. Among the finny fish are the sturgeon family, the dogfish family, the skate family and lamprey family.
Shellfish are so abundant all round the Island no description would adequately represent the real profusion. Lobsters, equal to any in the world, and perhaps more abundant and more easily obtained than anywhere else, are, strange to say - perhaps from their abundance-neglected. So, indeed, are all the shellfish of the Island, except clams and quahogs, mussels, periwinkles, wilkes, razor-fish, small crabs, and several kinds of shrimps.
Should new settlers arrive who know a little more than the present inhabitants (1861) about these rich stores of food given to us by a gracious creator, the opportunities for a prosperous fishing industry on Prince Edward Island is a certain bet.”
