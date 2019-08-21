The season of hay-making is now with us, the season at which the best quality of hay may be cut, cured and saved. Make hay while the sun shines is an old saying that should always be taken full advantage of. If hay is cut early in the morning and raked as soon as it handles nicely, in good weather, it will be fit to house the following afternoon. It is a good practice to cut sufficient hay to keep the teams going continuously. If the weather looks threatening the farmer can refrain from cutting and in the advent of a shower approaching, could either haul early in the day or have the hay put in coils. It is well to have an eye to the weather probabilities for with this assistance, a much better quality of hay can be secured. The Guardian, July 20, 1929.
All experienced farmers who keep horses and cattle are convinced of the superior feeding quality of early cutting and curing of clover and timothy. The percentage of protein, the richest ingredient in its composition, decreases as the hay reaches maturity and while the weight would be slightly less in the earlier cut hay, nevertheless, the feeding value of early cut hay is much higher.
For horse feeding, timothy may not deteriorate in quality if cut immediately after shedding bloom, but for feeding dairy cows, hay can hardly be cut too early. In fact, that containing a percentage of daisy should be cut immediately as they come into bloom, if the highest quality of feed is to be secured.
With the use of the side delivery rake, whereby the hay may be switched into light windrows, through which the air and wind have free access, hay may be rapidly made. As the heat of the ground at this season hastens drying, it is better that hay be raked as soon as possible after mowing, into small windrows, as lying in swath, thinly scattered over the ground, is the time when burning is liable to take place. Where the side delivery rake and hay loader are not in use, coiling is the safest method of saving, although it embodies a great amount of hard labor, if practised where the help is scarce and the acreage to be handled is considerable.
Spontaneous
combustion
There is a danger in storing improperly cured or damp hay as spontaneous combustion is liable to occur. A large percentage of barn fires that annually happen in the late summer and fall months are due to this cause. While there may be a few people who doubt this fact, nevertheless, it has been proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that many cases of barn destruction have occurred from the storing of immature hay and grain.
Heating rapidly occurs in damp hay, especially in the centre loft, if the large dumps made by the swinging fork are not carefully spread around. All experienced farmers know the greatest amount of heating occurs directly under the drop from the fork. If the hay is removed and salting is carefully practised, it lessens the danger.
However, it is always most unwise to store large quantities of immature cured hay in a barn.
Make hay while the sun shines is not only an old adage but makes good sense. It is good advice to start on the early side of the day and watch carefully the approach of stormy weather. If hay is cut early in the morning and raked as soon as it is handled nicely, it will be fit to house the following afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.