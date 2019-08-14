Tignish will be seeking out the support of surrounding communities as council moves forward with their plans to build a recreational facility in the town.
“The Town of Tignish doing it alone, I really don’t think it would be feasible,” said Mayor Allan McInnis. “That’s why we want to talk to the outlying communities because most of the people who are going to be using the facility are more than likely coming from the outlying areas.”
The town hired Ken DesRoches as a consultant to complete a feasibility study on the recreational facility project. He presented his findings to council before their regular council meeting on Aug. 12.
“He did a fabulous job,” said Mr McInnis. “He talked to about 40 people. He got views from a lot of individuals in and outside the community.”
Mr McInnis said the feedback from those 40 people was overwhelmingly positive for the project.
In his report, Mr DesRoches outlined three options to council as possible next steps. Council has decided to look into the second option, which saw Mr DesRoches recommending that the committee working on developing the recreation facility for the town have architectural concept drawings completed.
“After we get a concept drawing of what we’re looking for, then it would be addressed to the community leaders of the outlying areas and see what kind of response we get from them,” explained Mr McInnis.
The hope is that the surrounding communities would be willing to contribute towards paying for the estimated $5 million dollar project. Tignish would lobby for federal and provincial funding as well and estimates the town’s share for the project could be around $600,000 if the government funding was secured.
“We would be asking the leaders to come in and take a look at what the committee comes up with and then they would bring that back to their own communities to get an idea of what they support and wouldn’t support and we would go from there,” said Mr McInnis.
The ideal spot the town wants to build the approximately 3,000 square feet facility is next to the Tignish Credit Union Arena. The facility the town wants to build would include a pool, a gym and a walking track.
Councillor Sam Arsenault made a motion that the recreation facility committee continue onto the next stage by looking into having architectural concept drawings completed.
The motion was second by Councillor John McInnis. The motion passed unanimously.
