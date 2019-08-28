“Back from a brush with death at sea, Kenneth Lohnes, 22 year-old Riverport, N.S. seaman happily recounted his ten days adrift in grim Atlantic waters in the helpless tug, ‘Tanic’. A reporter talked with him just as he was sitting down to his first meal since the 70-foot vessel broke away from the towboat. The U. S. Coast Guard cutter, ‘Ponchartrain’, picked him up today at 9:45 am, two days after the organized search for the tiny vessel was abandoned, forty miles south of Cape Sable Island, and towed him to the entrance of Shelbourne, N.S. harbour. ‘I’m going to make this interview short’, Lohnes grinned, ‘because I’m pretty darned hungry.’ ‘What the heck day of the week is it!” - The Guardian November 16, 1946.
You’re a lucky man
“I lost track of time but I sure never lost interest in living,” Lohnes said with a wistful shrug tonight. “I dropped forty pounds weight and I’m now only 125 lbs which is why I feel like eating.
About three days ago, I got the engine running and kept her going for about four hours but I ran out of fuel. Then I dropped my anchors but the ‘hawsers’ both parted and I danced along like a cork. When the weather got heavy, I stayed at the wheel and ran before the wind. At other times, I tried to get some sleep. The only thing that worried me was the thought that the people at home would be worrying about me. I never thought I would be lost and I kept looking each morning for a sign of help.
“And sure enough,” Lohnes grinned broadly, “this morning I saw the Yankee coast guard bearing down on me. I says to myself, ‘Ken you’re a lucky man. You’re going home soon and have a hot meal.”
Ready to go to sea again
“You want to know when I’ll be ready for sea again? Well, mister, I’ll tell you. Sometime in the middle of summer, when the sea is smooth and there are plenty of others aboard with me, I’ll never travel alone again.”
“When Lohnes came ashore he put in a call to his family at Riverport and told them he was having a good meal and would be home soon. As he ate, he recounted some details of his hazardous trip in the drifting tug. ‘There was plenty of food to eat, he said, but ‘I never felt like eating it.’ ‘No, I wasn’t sea-sick,’ said the young seaman who already has his mate’s ticket. ‘I never have been but when a man’s adrift like that and pretty cold and pretty miserable, he doesn’t feel much like eating.”
“He said the US Coast Guard ship was the first sign of a vessel or aircraft he had seen during his ten days bobbing about in the grim, grey waste of the North Atlantic. However, on two occasions he thought he heard the distant roar of airplane motors but he never made out a sign of anything flying overhead.”
“He said he had a rough idea where he was at the time he was picked up but had no idea ‘where I might end up if I wasn’t picked up soon.’ How do you feel now? A reporter asked. ‘The finest kind,’ using a Lunenburg expression.”
“The ‘Tanic’, one of three small tugs built at Lunenburg, N.S. was being towed to Liverpool for out-fitting by the tugboat ‘Glenfield’ ten days ago when a tow-line parted in a storm. The ‘Glenfield’ was able to recover two of the tugs but heavy seas forced her to abandon the ‘Tanic’ with Lohnes the sole occupant.”
“A search by sea and air started immediately but was abandoned last week-end after thousands of square miles of sea were covered. Coastal vessels, however, were asked to keep a sharp look-out for the drifting vessel.”
“Until news of the ‘Tanic’s’ discovery reached shore today, old seamen were skeptical that the small craft would have lived through the gales which raged off the Nova Scotia coast last week.”
