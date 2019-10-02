A severe electrical storm passed over the western part of the province on the Saturday afternoon, 21 August 1937, and was most intense in the vicinity of Abram’s Village. As a result of the storm the farm house of Abel Poirier was badly damaged and his wife is in Prince County Hospital in a serious condition. -
The Guardian August 23, 1937.
Between 3:30 and 4 o’clock in the afternoon a bolt of lightning struck the pantry where Mrs. Poirier had just gone to draw some water from the pump. She was standing by the pump and received the full force of the lightning bolt which ripped up the boards at her feet. Mrs. Poirier’s shoes and stockings were torn to shreds and her dress ripped away. The toes of her left foot were so badly injured it was found necessary on Sunday to amputate them. Her right foot was also injured but less severely. She was rendered unconscious and Dr. Delaney was called and took her to the hospital at Summerside.
An aged man and Mr. Poirier, who were in the kitchen at the time, were stunned and thrown to the floor but were otherwise unharmed. The kitchen part of the house was torn away from the main building and a number of shingles were torn from the roof. The pantry which was fitted up with British Columbia fir wainscoting was ripped up and everything thrown into confusion. The kitchen was also damaged to some extent. The house was one of the finest in that part of the country and had just been remodelled.
The storm only lasted 15 minutes.
The latest report from the hospital was that Mrs. Poirier was resting a little easier. She had partly recovered consciousness on her arrival but was too badly shocked to give any account of what had happened.
Lightning causes damage at Summerside and Bedeque -
The Guardian
June 27, 1955
Jenkins Bros. Ltd. of Summerside was rendered completely inoperative Saturday evening about 7:30, June 25, 1955, when the severe electrical storm that hit Summerside and vicinity caused considerable damage to their 50 ft smoke stack.
The bolt of lightning hit near the top of the high chimney and blew a sizeable hole in it about 12 ft down on the southeast corner, then changing its course of attack to the north side where it cracked the stack all the way down to the roof of the spacious building. It is thought the whole stack will have to be replaced. Some of the bricks were hurled 75 ft.
At Central Bedeque, transformers blew and even a sewing machine moved a bit when lightning struck the home of Mrs. Helen Rayner, Central Bedeque, on Saturday night. Mrs. Rayner and her son, Eddie, nine years of age, were standing on the back porch when the bolt struck close by, and although no damage was done to the house Mrs. Rayner suffered burns to her back.
It is understood the sewing machine in the living room moved slightly. The same storm hit Central Lot 16 also, damaging the flue on the home of Frank MacLaurin near the Lot 16 hall.
Several transformers were put out of action in that area and a number of light switches and fixtures were inactivated until the Summerside Electric Light Dept. swung into action soon after.
