A routine mammogram led to an early diagnosis for breast cancer survivor Stephanie Gaudet.
An active gym member, the Alberton resident is feeling fantastic these days.
“I feel very grateful,” she said. “I feel lucky.”
In February 2018, Ms Gaudet had her regular mammogram done. Her doctor ordered another mammogram as a precaution after the results of her first revealed something amidst. Then her doctor scheduled her to have a biopsy that April when the second mammogram found ‘a small little thing there’ in one of her breasts. Shortly after, she had an appointment with her doctor where she officially received her breast cancer diagnosis.
“He said ‘You have cancer’,” the 76-year-old recalls. “He said ‘It’s really small. It’s tiny like the head of a pin’.”
The doctor gave her three option: to leave the cancer alone, have radiation or have a mastectomy.
“Without even thinking about it, I said I want a mastectomy,” said Ms Gaudet.
Radiation was not an option for Ms Gaudet because she had gone through that experience, along with chemotherapy, about four years prior when she was battling colon cancer.
“I’d never want to have radiation again,” she said.
Ms Gaudet remembers what it was like to travel back and forth from Alberton to Charlottetown for nearly a month to receive those treatments.
“I went for 28 days and when I came home, which was around 4:30, I would walk in my door, and there is a bench at my door, and I would sit down and go to sleep. I slept for 15 to 20 minutes,” she said. “It takes your energy.”
That’s why when she was diagnosed with breast cancer she opted for the mastectomy because she also knew leaving the cancer alone wasn’t an option either.
The mother and grandmother had the surgery in May 2018 and less than 24 hours later she was back home in Alberton.
“I told my doctor I’m going to Connecticut to visit my daughter and I said nothing is going to stop me. I’m going the last of June,” said Ms Gaudet. “I had the surgery about three weeks later. It was fast and I’m really pleased that it was fast.”
There was some discomfort following the surgery, but her recovery was quick too.
Ms Gaudet said she knows her experience might not be the same as others going through a similar ordeal.
“I knew when I got the diagnosis, I knew what I was going to do,” she said. “I never looked back.”
Her next scheduled mammogram is this coming February.
“I would say, No. 1, have a mammogram on a regular basis, every single year,” she said as advice to other women. “If I didn’t have a regular mammogram, how big would that cancer be this year?”
