“Citizens across Prince Edward Island were shocked and dismayed of the news that the magnificent car ferry steamer and ice-breaker ‘SS Charlottetown’ had sunk in 100 feet of water off the south coast of Nova Scotia.
The ferry provided essential service between Cape Tormentine, New Brunswick and Borden, PEI and while enroute from Borden to Saint John for her annual overhaul in dry dock, struck an obstacle, the nature of which has not yet been determined. She sank last night, June 19, 1941, four miles off the coast of Nova Scotia.” The Guardian June 20, 1941.
She had run aground in a dense fog but was reported last evening to have been refloated, and to be lying at a safe anchorage. Her engines were temporarily out of commission. It is believed her bottom was injured by grinding on the rocks when she was aground, and the flow of water when she was refloated could not be stemmed.
The car ferry was in command of her veteran master, Captain John L. Read, of Summerside and had left Borden Monday morning (June 16) at 5 o’clock with a crew of thirty men, instead of her regular crew of seventy. There were no passengers on board and the members of the crew all reached shore safely in the ship’s life boats.
When word of the accident was received arrangements were made with the Maritime Foundation Co. at Halifax to dispatch two wrecking tugs to the scene but due to fog were unable to make contact. A number of small motor vessels reached the Charlottetown and endeavoured to breach her but were unable to do so.
A preliminary enquiry into the sinking has been ordered by the Minister of Transport.
Detailed description
Known as the largest ice-breaking car ferry in the world, the SS Charlottetown plied Northumberland Strait between Borden, PEI and Cape Tormentine, New Brunswick regularly, summer and winter, except for brief periods of overhaul.
The SS Charlottetown had been under the command of Captain Read since her construction in July 1931. The vessel was built by the Davie Shipbuilding & Repair Co. at Levis, Quebec in 1931. The contract price of $2,112,000 is said to have been the largest for a single ship ever given to a Canadian shipyard. Her gross tonnage was 5,60, 324 feet long and fifty-nine feet in width. She was built to carry forty-five motor cars and sixteen railway freight cars.
Compared to her predecessor, the Prince Edward Island (now again replacing her in service) the Charlottetown had many points of superiority. She was heavier and more powerful, with greater capacity for railway cars, and with an entirely new provision for the transportation of automobiles without their having to be placed on railway flat cars for the journey across the Strait. Owing to the exigencies of the service, the principal construction of both the machinery and hull were greatly in excess of the requirements of the Steamship Inspection Board and Lloyd’s Registry shipping rules.
The travelling public boarded the ship at the mezzanine level and proceeded to the automobile and accommodation deck above by several staircases of ample width which all lead to the main entrance saloon amidships - a handsomely furnished public room 72 feet by 27 feet. From the entrance saloon access was provided by two sets of double doors to the observation lounge forward which led to a modernly equipped dinning saloon and lunch counter at the after end, and by a double staircase to an entrance hall on the life-boat deck above.
As a result of the sinking of the SS Charlottetown, a new car ferry of similar design but much larger and more luxurious was commissioned. The Abegweit was launched in 1947.
