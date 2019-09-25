For the past 20 years Leo Gaudet, along with Scott Harper, has been organizing a golf tournament to help raise money for the local Children’s Wish Foundation committee.
The annual tournament, held recently on Sept. 22 at the St Felix Golf Course, surpassed $25,000 last year as the overall total it has raised in the past two decades for Children’s Wish.
“When I seen what Children’s Wish was, I thought it was a really good cause,” said Mr Gaudet.
The corporate tournament sees local businesses enter a team of four, but there are a couple of teams who enter each year made up of a group of friends wanting to support a good cause, explained Mr Gaudet.
Mr Gaudet wanted to express his gratitude for all the businesses who have taken part and sponsored the tournament over the years. Many of those businesses had teams entered in the very first tournament 20 years ago and continue to participate every year.
This year, in honour of the 20th anniversary of the tournament, Mr Gaudet’s son Chad, owner of Gaudet’s Electrical Services Ltd, donated a generator for a draw. Ticket sales from the draw raised about $2,300. Thanks to the generator draw, the tournament managed to raise over $3,300 on Sunday.
Special guest at the tournament was former ice hockey coach, general manager and Canadian sportscaster Doug MacLean.
“I got to meet Doug a few years ago and I called him to see if he would come since it was our 20th anniversary, to do something a little bit different,” said Mr Gaudet.
Jeanette Harper, a member of the Children’s Wish Foundation Tignish committee, said for Mr Gaudet and Mr Harper to be organizing the golf tournament for the past 20 years to help them raise money for Children’s Wish is pretty amazing.
“Everybody has fun and everybody comes back,” said Ms Harper.
Ms Harper said the committee, through various fundraising efforts, donates about $9,000 to $10,000 to the PEI Chapter of Children’s Wish every year.
Development/Communication Coordinator for the PEI Chapter of Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada Jennifer Gillis told the golfers an average single wish costs approximately $10,000 and the PEI chapter is currently working on granting 30 wishes for Island children and their families.
“It’s really remarkable,” said Ms Gillis about the support they receive from local committees who raise money for the PEI chapter.
The team with the lowest score this year at the golf tournament was made up of Davy Callaghan, Geoffrey Irving, Cory Newman and Kyle Fraser.
