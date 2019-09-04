West Prince Caring Cupboard receives major donation from SEAM Program

The Bloomfield branch of the West Prince Caring Cupboard recently received one of the organization’s biggest donations to date after being given $500 worth of groceries and $355 in cash from the SEAM Program.
Short for Skills Enhancement And Mentorship, the program, which operates out of Westisle Composite High School, is for students entering Grade 11 and 12 to provide career exploration through job shadowing. It focuses on teaching the participants workplace essential skills, financial literacy skills along with the importance of gardening.
“Part of the program is allowing the participants to have some new experiences with volunteering being one way,” explained Jillian Bulger, the coordinator for SEAM. “We decided that the West Prince Caring Cupboard was a worthy cause worth raising some money for.”
A majority of the donations were raised on Aug. 13 at the Tignish Co-op from 11 am to 2 pm. Participants had a lemonade stand by donation and bagged groceries by donation. They also raised a funds at the program’s celebration day.
While at the Co-op, Ms Bulger said many people there didn’t know how to donate to the Caring Cupboard, and that having fundraisers like this one can help promote awareness of supporting our local communities.
Marilyn Sweet was one of the volunteers on hand when members of the SEAM program brought the donations to St. Anthony’s Hall. She said the community is very lucky to have these kids to take on the incentive to do something like this, to help the less fortunate.
“With so many people needing help, especially now with school starting and needing stuff for their lunch kits and lunches and stuff, it’s a significant amount of groceries to come in, and money too,” she said. “It’s a real big help.”
