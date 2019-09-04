Ride-booking could soon be a thing on PEI.
It’s a popular mode of transportation for many around the world, particularly in urban areas.
It was announced recently that PEI’s Minister of Transportation is preparing legislation that would allow ride-booking services like Uber and Lyft to operate on the Island.
Although the chances those popular ride-sharing companies actually setting up operations in the province is slim, there is an Island company that is already proposing to launch a ride-sharing operation on PEI.
Like Uber and Lyft, this Island company would operate entirely through an app.
The aim for allowing ride-booking seems about allowing Islanders living in urban areas to have additional options during peak times when demand for taxis is high, like on a Friday or Saturday night.
How this new legislation would impact rural Islanders is still remains to be seen, but the transportation minister believes ride-booking apps could create a transportation link across PEI.
West Prince is the only place on PEI that doesn’t have a taxi company operating in the area. And without access to public transit, it can be difficult for a wide range of residents in the region to get around. Many have to rely on family or friends to get around or great community services like Transportation West.
There’s no guarantee that ride-booking would benefit the western end of PEI. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t help, because having any option is better than having no options. But not everyone has access to a cellphone or knows how to operate an app. And it would have to prove it was cost effective for people to want to use such a service in this area, especially if people are looking for a ride to Summerside or Charlottetown.
The provincial government should also be exploring creating a public transit system across the Island, something that connects one end of PEI to the other, allowing for even greater choices for Islanders.
Public transit or ride-sharing could even possibly reduce the number of DUIs or accidents on PEI’s highways because people would have access to alterative modes of transportation, where they might choose not to drink and drive if they knew they could catch a bus or book a ride home through their cellphone.
Of course, there is concern how ride-booking could impact established taxi companies on PEI. Hopefully, there will be room for everyone to operate on the Island if this legislation passes.
But when you’re an Islander living in the part of the province that has no taxis or any public transit, something like ride-booking could be one solution that could possibly help people become increasingly mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.