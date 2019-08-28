Just as two new doctors are establishing practices in West Prince, another physician in the region has made the decision to resign.
Health PEI was advised on Aug. 13 that Dr Saber Goher will be leaving his practice at the West Prince Family Health Centre, located at the O’Leary PharmaChoice, effective Oct. 5.
Approximately 1,200 patients of Dr Goher’s family practice will be impacted as a result of his resignation, said Health PEI in an email to the Graphic.
“Recruitment and retention staff were notified immediately of Dr Goher’s resignation and have begun efforts to identify and recruit a new physician for the community and for Dr Goher’s patients,” said the email.
Patients affected by this are advised to place their names on the patient registry. New doctors, Dr. Jan “Rustie” Maloney and Dr. Pam Hudson, have recently been recruited to the West Prince region, opening practices in O’Leary and Alberton, and both are currently accepting new patients.
Dr Goher has been practicing in West Prince since July 2017, managing a primary care practice in addition to patient coverage at Community Hospital in O’Leary.
A public notice on Dr Goher’s departure was posted to the O’Leary PharmaChoice Facebook page on Aug. 25.
The Graphic spoke with Dr Goher on Tuesday. The reason for his departure is because he is moving to Ontario to be with his family.
Dr Goher said it has been very difficult for his patients to learn he is leaving.
“They are disappointed. They are sad. They are not happy at all,” he said. “It’s not because I’m leaving. They (are) getting use to doctors not staying for long periods here on the Island. They are disappointed and sad because once again they are without a family doctor.”
Dr Goher said his time on the Island has been a great experience.
“I find, honestly, the people here are very nice and they deserve a good service,” he said.
O’Leary mayor Eric Gavin said Dr Goher’s resignation is disappointing.
“It’s too bad,” he said. “We’re trying to keep the compliment of doctors up to full capacity in West Prince, but it seems to be a hard struggle...It just seems when we get a full compliment of doctors up here again, the first thing you know, for some reason, one doctor or two doctors leave again. It’s very disappointing.”
