Laura Mills knows how overwhelming it can be for a person acting as a caregiver for a loved one.
About a year and half ago, her father, Reg, fell seriously ill and Ms Mills was responsible for taking care of him. For two and a half months, until he passed away on March 24, 2018, Ms Mills was her father’s physical and emotional support, helped to manage his medications and took care of his basic needs.
“Caring for my dad, my best friend, was a privilege, not everyone has the honour of doing,” she said. “It was a rewarding life changing experience with not many regrets. I was lucky to have the opportunity to care for my dad like he did for us. He thanked me everyday and we said I love you every night.”
At times, Ms Mills admits, she felt isolated, despite having the support of her husband, family, friends and medical professionals, and sometimes wished she had the opportunity to talk with others who were going through a similar situation at the same time.
She said having access to a peer support group for caregivers would have been hugely beneficial to her.
“It would have been good to have like-minded, like-hearted people to sit and chat with about whatever you’d like,” she said. “How you’re feeling, you’re experiences, you’re challenges, anything that’s stressing you out and learn from other peoples experience.”
When her father was ill, Ms Mills tried to find a support group she could attend, but found there was none in West Prince for caregivers.
That has led her to start the Caring for the Caregiver, a West Prince Caregiver Peer Support Group. The group will meet every Monday starting on April 8 from 7-8:30 pm at the Hope Centre Clubhouse in Alberton.
Ms Mills sees the free peer support group for caregivers as an open and safe place for people to talk.
“I saw there was a need for it with myself and when I realized that it wasn’t out there, I decided maybe I should start a group,” she said. ““When caring for a loved one, caregivers can sometimes put self-care aside, a peer group like this can assist in maintaining good mental health, self-care and mindfulness.”
Ms Mills said her father was a caregiver in many ways himself throughout his own life.
“With illnesses in the family, he was a caregiver, and he was also always going out to do things for other people. He always wanted to make sure other people were OK too,” explained Ms Mills. “He always inspired me.”
And when she was caring for him, she found her dad was still trying to take care of her as well.
“When I was taking care of my dad, when he was dying, he took care of me by making sure I stepped away sometimes,” she said. “It gave us each time to be alone, which was important. You both need that to process what’s happening and have time to do what you need to do for you.”
She would do that with something as simple as watching TV, taking her dog for a walk, having a bath or talking to her very supportive husband, family and friends. But Ms Mills knows that stepping away just for a moment is difficult for caregivers.
“Your fear as a caregiver, when you step away, is that something is going to happen,” she said. “You’re scared to step away. What I learned was when you’re needing to leave the house and your nervous, arranging for home care, your spouse, a friend or family to step in can be so helpful, so you can step away and do what you need to do knowing they’re cared for.”
Ms Mills doesn’t have any expectations on how people should participate when taking part in the support group.
“I just want people to have a place to talk and learn from each other,” she said. “You might learn something that might help you or the person who are caring for. And even just the act of stepping away to do that is already practicing self-care.”
Ms Mills even had a conversation with her father about her starting a peer support group, but at the time, Ms Mills wasn’t ready to do so as she was concentrating on taking care of her own family.
“My dad wanted to make sure I had someone to talk to outside of our family,” she said. “The answer for me would have been a support group.”
Ms Mills is certain though her father would be proud of her starting a caregiver peer support group in West Prince.
“My dad would say it’s ever so awesome I’m doing a group like this,” she said.
Although she took a peer support group leader training course through the Canadian Mental Health Association in late February, running a peer support isn’t something Ms Mills has done before, but she is excited to try.
“I’m not a professional. I didn’t go school to do this. I’ve lived it,” she said.
