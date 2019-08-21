Tignish council wants the RCMP to utilize the town’s camera system better.
According to the July police report, the West Prince RCMP have been patrolling Maple and School Street after receiving continuous complaints from residents about squealing tires and erratic driving in the area. The report says a vehicle that was squealing tires in the parking lot of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church was pursued by police, but the vehicle failed to stop and officers were unable to identify the suspect’s vehicle.
Mayor Allan McInnis said he has received terrible complaints about the black tire marks in the parking lot of the church.
The mayor added the RCMP should be utilizing the community’s camera system more often by coming into the town hall and reviewing footage when these type of incidents occur.
The town has three surveillance cameras set up within the community, one at the health centre, another at the church and one at the end of Phillip Street.
“There’s no reason they couldn’t come in, they know we have the cameras here,” said Mr McInnis. “Every meeting that we have with them we discuss this and asking them why they can’t check the cameras? And they never check the darn cameras.”
Mr McInnis brought up the issue of using the cameras with Corporal Lisa Jones when she arrived to the town’s monthly council meeting on Aug. 12.
“If you see fresh marks on the road around a place where our cameras can pick it up, I would really appreciated if you would come in and take a look at our cameras,” said the mayor.
“Our camera system could have picked up a couple of incidents for you over the past year and it was waited too long to come in and look,” added Deputy Mayor Angel Murphy.
Footage on the system is only stored for a couple of weeks before it is automatically erased.
Cpl. Jones said officers don’t necessarily have the time to review camera footage.
“I understand what you are saying,” she said. “For us, to look at four hours of traffic, we don’t have four hours to look at video. I don’t think we are ever going to spend time looking at four hours worth of video.”
Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard said the camera system the town has is a good one, explaining the town’s CAO and maintenance personnel both know how to review footage.
“I know where you’re coming from and that your man power is down, but even if you seen something and didn’t have time to come in, you could call and ask if we could take a quick look and maybe round it down to a certain time or if we see anything,” she said. “Instead of everybody bickering and fighting back and forth, we need to collaborate and work together in order to fight this.”
RCMP members spent 141 hours providing policing services to Tignish during the month of July and responded to a total of 25 calls for service.
