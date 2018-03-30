RCMP say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision Thursday night on Route 2 in Inverness.
According to the Prince District RCMP, on March 29, about 11:20 pm, a vehicle travelling east bound failed to navigate a turn, causing it to leave the road and strike a large tree.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and died on the scene, said police.
The East Prince Detachment is continuing to investigate the accident.
