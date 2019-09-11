“Again, the Blueberry season is here and this time of year the delicious harvest is reported to be more than usually abundant over the wide area of Prince Edward Island, wherein beneficent nature has spread the feast. And the expanse is wide, indeed, in this part of the world, but by no means confined thereto. From North Cape to Souris from Indian River to Murray River and on every scrubland in between grows this luscious summer fruit.” “The Guardian,” 4 August 1942.
“Blueberry bushes were not planted by the hand of man here or elsewhere. It is native to our soil. Before the days of French or English occupation, before Cabot or Champlain or Cartier made their discoveries in these waters, before even the first Micmac canoe landed on this Island shore the Blueberry was here, as one of the earliest of the early settlers. Its contemporaries were the grass, the strawberry, the raspberry, the cranberry, the cherry with the bear and the birds.”
“When the first settlers came, they enjoyed the rich late summer feast, as had the native people and the birds and beasts before them. When they made their first clearings on the richer forest lands, the setters’ fires burned over and seemingly destroyed the Blueberry plants, which mainly grew on the poor, or so called ‘barren’ lands. The pioneers regretted the loss, but only to find that in the following year there was a bumper crop of the same delicious fruit on the same ground. It is greatly due to the credit of the Blueberry plants that it chooses its location where the land is poor and also that when its home is swept by fire. It invariably rises phoenix-like from its ashes with greatly increased fruitfulness.”
“Many a widely destructive incendiary fire has been set on the Blueberry ‘barrens’ with a view to a more luxuriant fruit harvest next year. What other fruit producing plant can be thus reproduced by burning? Burn a spruce forest and a multitudinous growth, perchance of Birch trees, slow growing and almost useless for half a century, will take its place. Herein lies one of Nature’s mysteries, unsolved as yet by almost any other plant but the much enduring Blueberry.”
“All the world loves the Blueberry. It tempts the appetite of all in one way or other of the various forms in which it may be served at table. It is sweet enough to be served up in its natural form, with cream, or with possibly a little sugar. It is delicious in the form of a pie or tart or pudding, or as a preserve when dried, canned or bottled for winter use. In the days of our pioneer fathers the secret was discovered of preserving Blueberries by simply drying them. Spread upon the attic floor, pails-full, bushels and bushels of them were spread and they were dried without cost, to keep indefinitely. Adding moisture and heat restored the natural flavour and made a dish to tempt the palate at any season.”
“Of all our native wild fruits, the Blueberry is the most plentiful, and admittedly as healthful as any other. Did not the early settlers, when doctors were few and liquor prohibition had not yet come about, cure their dropsies with Blueberries and gin? At least they believed that they did so and the remedy had a wide popularity in those days. This fact is important even today when all the ‘schools of medicine’ agree with what human experience in all ages has established and confirmed as to the value of the Blueberry in our daily diet.”
“Blueberries are good for the health of old and young alike; they are plentiful and they are not ‘hard to take’. Beasts and birds have varied their ordinary diet with advantage by feasting on Blueberries in the summer season. Among them were the bears and the foxes. Who knows but that our silver-clad beauties imprisoned in the ranches are not even now pining for a feast of Blueberries as a needful and remedial change of diet? Try them, Mr. Rancher (fox) and note the result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.