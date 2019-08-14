The mayor of Alberton calls the situation at Western Hospital alarming following two weekends in a row of emergency services being closed at the facility due to staff shortages. “This is not a problem that happened overnight, we know this has been going on for awhile, but it does seem to be getting worse and worse,” said David Gordon. “It is a concerning thing, not only for the mayor of Alberton and the residents of Alberton. It’s all of West Prince that should be concerned about this.”
A temporary lack of physician coverage saw the Emergency Department and the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital closed on Friday, Aug. 9. The ER reopened as scheduled the following morning at 8 am while the CEC didn’t reopen until Monday evening at 8 pm.
The CEC was closed the weekend of Aug. 2-4 due to a temporary lack of nursing coverage.
Western Hospital also experienced closures in both April and May and a series of closures over the Christmas holidays again because of staff shortages.
“We certainly do everything we can on our end by working closely with recruitment and retention to try and identify ideal candidates to fill these permanent vacancies both on the nursing and physician side,” said Paul Young, administrator Community Hospitals-West. “In the midterm, we work to secure locums or temporary support.”
Mr Young said scheduling in the summertime can be difficult when it comes to filling shifts when there are a greater number of staff requesting vacation.
“It’s always a challenging time, which isn’t inclusive to PEI, we see that right across the country, but it is something we are working really hard to get to a point where we can bring that stability regardless the time of year so we can ensure services are covered, but also make sure staff get their well deserved time off,” he said.
Mr Young said in the last few months seven new nurses have been hired who will start working in the region in the next couple of weeks.
“We’re certainly looking much more promising to fill a lot of our gaps despite a number of vacancies across the province and again across the country, but there seems to be great energy and renewed excitement in taking some of these positions,” he said.
Mr Young said by mid-fall there should be greater stability within the system than the region has seen in awhile once the new hires have gone through the orientation period.
“Until then, we will continue to work with staff and work together to see if we can manage many of these challenges,” he said.
The current model for the emergency department at Western Hospital is to have two dedicated physicians for the ER and three family doctors filling in additional shifts for extra support. At the moment, the hospital only has one dedicated physician and one family doctor covering shifts at the ER.
Mr Young said while Western Hospital continues to recruit to fill that other dedicated permanent emergency physician position, the hospital has had some success in using locums to cover some of those ER shifts. However, in the summer there’s often a greater need across the country for locums, sometimes resulting in less availability, leading to situations like this past weekend when Western Hospital was unable to fill an emergency department shift.
The hope is though with two new family physicians opening practices in West Prince this July, Western Hospital will have four of those five positions at the emergency department filled in the coming weeks when Dr. Jan “Rustie” Maloney and Dr. Pam Hudso begin to cover emergency department shifts at the hospital.
“Their support will certainly take off some of the more prominent pressure that we’ve been seeing the last several months and again, by the fall, we should see more stability than we have had in the past,” said Mr Young. “It certainly doesn’t always negate the possibility of closures and we see that in rural healthcare because of the services we provide are often staffed with very low staffing numbers or independent resources.... It’s always a balancing act to ensure folks can get their time off, but try to maintain the services for the communities.”
Area MLA Ernie Hudson said he’s had conversations with PEI’s Health Minister James Aylward about the situation at Western Hospital.
“It’s a challenge right across the province, without a doubt, as far as recruitment whether it’s doctors or nurses and healthcare professionals across the board, and I will as the MLA in the area certainly continue to be in contact with Minster Aylward and it kept it front and centre.”
He credited Mr Young and his staff in their role in helping to recruit the new nurses and physicians in West Prince, but, while not willing to give details, Mr Hudson said maybe the approach on how PEI recruits and retains healthcare professionals needs to change.
“Are there things as we move forward that we can look at differently, I think, personally that there are,” he said. “Are there things that can be done different within in regard to recruitment, in regard to incentives, in regard to a number of nursing seats we have at UPEI, with in regard to the number of residence positions we have on PEI, personally I think we can look at doing things a little different.”
Mr Gordon said he has been fielding concerns from local residents about the recent closures at Western Hospital and he would love to meet with the province’s health minister, Mr Hudson and the premier to discuss the ongoing situation at the Alberton facility, to see if there’s anything communities could be doing to help in the recruitment and retention process.
“I know it’s an alarming thing when you see this happen and we’re just got to try and help out anyway we can to stop it,” said the mayor.
